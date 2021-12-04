Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Position Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,086 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Macatawa Bank worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Macatawa Bank by 42.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCBC opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $10.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.58.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 36.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

