VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of VSE worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VSE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in VSE by 13.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSEC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $55.86 on Friday. VSE Co. has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.09 million, a PE ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

