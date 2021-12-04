Heineken’s (HEINY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heineken currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.00.

HEINY stock opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Heineken has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

