Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) by 407.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.18% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 280,050.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FET opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $94.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.98. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.92). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.00) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

