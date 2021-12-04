JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ITJTY opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Intrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15.
About Intrum AB (publ)
Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for Intrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.