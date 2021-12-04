JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ITJTY opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Intrum AB has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.15.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

