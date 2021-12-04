Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35. Moncler has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.