Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Moncler from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MONRY opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35. Moncler has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

