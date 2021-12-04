Northern Trust Corp Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 132,916 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Recro Pharma worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hourglass Capital LLC increased its position in Recro Pharma by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Recro Pharma by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 34,411 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 328.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 98,459 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REPH. William Blair started coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

REPH stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

