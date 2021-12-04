Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWHIY opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KWHIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.