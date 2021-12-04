Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Asensus Surgical worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth $2,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Asensus Surgical stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%. Equities analysts expect that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

