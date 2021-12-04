Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at $2,909,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 53.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 46,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LINC shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.28 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll acquired 65,895 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $454,675.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $40,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 91,195 shares of company stock valued at $636,062 and have sold 59,891 shares valued at $433,278. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

