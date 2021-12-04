Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 106.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Harmony Biosciences worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRMY. Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 177.91 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $48.50.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $1,498,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,017 shares of company stock worth $3,916,143. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

