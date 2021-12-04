RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ RADA opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $440.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

