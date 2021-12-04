Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 8,485 Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter worth $12,712,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 2nd quarter worth $3,607,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 295,832 shares during the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.02. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

