Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,925 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Five Star Senior Living worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FVE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter worth $120,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living during the second quarter valued at $198,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

FVE stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.99. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $225.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.95 million. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

