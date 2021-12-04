Northern Trust Corp Sells 97,537 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,537 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Gaia worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the second quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Gaia by 5.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Gaia by 36.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Gaia in the second quarter worth $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $160.15 million, a PE ratio of 82.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Gaia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Gaia had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GAIA shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

