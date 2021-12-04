Northern Trust Corp Has $273,000 Position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.16% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 148,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Maxim Group started coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SELLAS Life Sciences Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

SLS opened at $6.14 on Friday. SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

