New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,169 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,112.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMFC stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance Co. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

