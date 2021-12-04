Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 264,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Ardmore Shipping worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 107.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $3.57 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $118.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.89.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

