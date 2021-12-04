INDUS Realty Trust (INDT) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ: INDT) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare INDUS Realty Trust to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million -$11.06 million -27.82 INDUS Realty Trust Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 4.18

INDUS Realty Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust. INDUS Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

INDUS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. INDUS Realty Trust pays out -22.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out 775.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -40.95% -6.07% -2.85% INDUS Realty Trust Competitors -5.91% 13.29% 3.04%

Risk and Volatility

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust’s peers have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 INDUS Realty Trust Competitors 309 968 1179 35 2.38

INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $76.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.83%. As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 8.21%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust peers beat INDUS Realty Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

