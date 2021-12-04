Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for STV Group (LON:STVG)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of STV Group (LON:STVG) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of STVG stock opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Wednesday. STV Group has a 52-week low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 385 ($5.03). The firm has a market capitalization of £156.52 million and a PE ratio of 8.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 357.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 352.28.

Get STV Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.