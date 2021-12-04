AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on APPH. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPH opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that AppHarvest will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,515,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,347 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,448,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,591,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,962 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,573,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,173,000 after acquiring an additional 935,715 shares during the period. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

