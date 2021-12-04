Needham & Company LLC Boosts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $225.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ambarella from $115.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.14.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $193.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.42 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.23. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $82.59 and a 12 month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,497,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after acquiring an additional 73,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

