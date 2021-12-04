P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Down to $64.79

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $64.79, but opened at $62.66. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PTSI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $739.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.50.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.09 million for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 35.42%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the second quarter worth $230,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 89.2% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

