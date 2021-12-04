Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Gap Down to $40.26

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.26, but opened at $35.60. Allied Motion Technologies shares last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 340 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $592.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.