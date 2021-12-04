Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) to post sales of $6.39 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.63 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $26.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.85 billion to $27.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $30.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.50 billion to $33.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Nutrien by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

