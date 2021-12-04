Comparing Toast (NYSE:TOST) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Toast (NYSE:TOST) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Toast and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toast N/A N/A N/A Zendesk -18.59% -31.60% -6.37%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Toast and Zendesk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toast 0 4 6 0 2.60 Zendesk 0 5 10 0 2.67

Toast presently has a consensus target price of $62.11, indicating a potential upside of 80.35%. Zendesk has a consensus target price of $148.92, indicating a potential upside of 53.72%. Given Toast’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Toast is more favorable than Zendesk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toast and Zendesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toast N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zendesk $1.03 billion 11.38 -$218.18 million ($1.96) -49.43

Toast has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Zendesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zendesk beats Toast on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toast

Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc. engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update. Its also features ticketing system; community forums; help desk software; IT help desk; security; and tech specs. The company was founded by Mikkel Asger Svane, Morten Primdahl and Alexander Aghassipour in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

