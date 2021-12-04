Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Gap Up to $34.50

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.50, but opened at $36.00. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 385 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $560.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,488,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

