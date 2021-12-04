Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Down 26.4% in November

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,400 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the October 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRN. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 36.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.58. Aileron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.33.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

