Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $46.97

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.97, but opened at $54.50. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $45.86, with a volume of 64,887 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.93 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $204,888.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,832 shares of company stock worth $4,819,742 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $2,436,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

