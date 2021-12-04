CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Shares Gap Up to $2.23

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.34. CEMIG shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 36,033 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

