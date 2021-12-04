Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 895,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $163,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $591,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on APRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

NASDAQ APRE opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.13.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

