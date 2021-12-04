Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the October 31st total of 895,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 32,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $163,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $591,941 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 575.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 301,511 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ APRE opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.13.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.