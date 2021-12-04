Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 277.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSHA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

