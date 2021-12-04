Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.42% from the company’s previous close.

ATHM has been the topic of several other reports. CLSA lowered their target price on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC lowered their target price on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

NYSE:ATHM opened at $29.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33. Autohome has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Autohome will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the second quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the third quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Autohome by 32.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 247.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 49.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

