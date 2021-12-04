Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBGSY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HSBC cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $37.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

