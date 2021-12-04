Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Lowered to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

ABEO opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.40. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,355 shares of company stock valued at $161,858. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 814,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 157,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 394.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 320,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 255,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

