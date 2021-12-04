Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $6.36 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

