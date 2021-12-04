Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HSBC

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.82.

RACE opened at $258.81 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,907,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,243,000 after buying an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after buying an additional 72,713 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,788,000 after buying an additional 381,095 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after buying an additional 104,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,680,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

