TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the travel company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Barclays dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $24.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.31. TripAdvisor has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,741 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,120 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,175 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

