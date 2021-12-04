Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $103.30 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average of $130.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth $273,996,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

