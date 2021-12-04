Truist Securities Increases Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $160.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPG. Truist upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $149.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.09. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $82.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,815,000 after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

