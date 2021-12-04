Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s current price.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.44.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $203.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 141,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,489,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,885,000 after purchasing an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,988,000 after purchasing an additional 240,660 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

