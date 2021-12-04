Kepler Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF)

Investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a €410.00 ($465.91) price target on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESKEF opened at $339.09 on Thursday. Esker has a 52-week low of $243.91 and a 52-week high of $339.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.09.

Esker Company Profile

Esker SA engages in the provision of digitalization solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies. It operates through the following segments: Document Process Automation, Fax Servers and Host access. The company was founded by Jean-Michel Bérard and Benoît Borrits on February 7, 1985 and is headquartered in Villeurbanne, France.

