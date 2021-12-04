Kepler Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF)

Investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a €410.00 ($465.91) price target on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESKEF opened at $339.09 on Thursday. Esker has a 52-week low of $243.91 and a 52-week high of $339.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $339.09.
Esker Company Profile
