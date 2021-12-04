Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Update

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the October 31st total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ ADOC opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. Edoc Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Get Edoc Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 100,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Edoc Acquisition by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edoc Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Edoc Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edoc Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.