Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO)’s share price was down 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 176,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 212,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Durango Resources (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

