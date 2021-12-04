Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.17

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.17 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 39968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

