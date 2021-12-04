Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.32

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 4120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BGRY shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.25.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter worth $78,000.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.