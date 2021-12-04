Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.00

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 10801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTCH shares. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,466,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Farfetch by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,069,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,624,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.