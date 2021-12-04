Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $141.99

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $141.99 and last traded at $145.74, with a volume of 5342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.61.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.98. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 34,608.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,847,000 after buying an additional 173,042 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

