JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CABGY. HSBC downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $31.02 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

