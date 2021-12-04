Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASHTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. OTR Global lowered shares of Ashtead Group to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $349.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $324.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $172.52 and a 1 year high of $349.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.09 and its 200-day moving average is $313.24.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

